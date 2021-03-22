$186.33 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report sales of $186.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.64 million to $196.01 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $715.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.62 million to $804.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $855.93 million, with estimates ranging from $774.15 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PDS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 4,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,036. The company has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.20. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

