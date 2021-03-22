18,522 Shares in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) Acquired by DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition by 448.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:PSAC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,116. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.