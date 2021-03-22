1,800 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JOYY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $132,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JOYY by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management HK Limited purchased a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $29,543,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $25,958,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

YY opened at $115.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

