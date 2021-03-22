1,718 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $122.36 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42.

