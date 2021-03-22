1,675 Shares in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,676 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.