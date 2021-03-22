16,723 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Purchased by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,447,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

HL opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

