1,607,000 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,910,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 4.55% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,845,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $10.96. 14,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,717. The stock has a market cap of $411.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

