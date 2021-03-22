15,679 Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $7,398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 369,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 313,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

