152,500 Shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Bought by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.53% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.09. 941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,613. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 55,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $2,616,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,297. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

