15,000 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Acquired by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Trinity Industries accounts for 2.4% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 826,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,577 shares of company stock worth $640,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.