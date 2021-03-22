1,398 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $223.47 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

