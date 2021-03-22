134,725 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 134,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000. TC Energy accounts for 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 83,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

