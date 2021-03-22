134,725 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 134,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,000. TC Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $45.48. 83,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

