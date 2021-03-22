1,250,000 Shares in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

DFHT opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

