1,236 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $187.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.