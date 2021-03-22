1,178 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $277.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

