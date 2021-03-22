1,165,860 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,165,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $138,877,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.89% of Darden Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

