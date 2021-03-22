$115.38 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post sales of $115.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the highest is $115.96 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $459.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

INDB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

