110,893 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,893 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.97. 680,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,641,352. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

