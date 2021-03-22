1,107 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $225.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

