$1.52 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.56. Equifax posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $174.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average of $170.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 28.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after buying an additional 460,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.