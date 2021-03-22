$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MNST stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.