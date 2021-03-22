-$1.12 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.28). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $385,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,822 in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 732,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,198. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

