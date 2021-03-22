$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

RealPage stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, reports acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

