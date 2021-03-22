-$0.48 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.53). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NYSE FTCH opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,517,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

