$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $401,438.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after acquiring an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $10,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

