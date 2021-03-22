$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of RTLR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

