$0.03 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

