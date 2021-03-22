$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,316 shares of company stock worth $42,703,943 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $123.20. The stock had a trading volume of 702,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,102. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

