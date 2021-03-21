Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40. Insiders sold a total of 215,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Zumiez by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 539,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,624. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

