Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $326.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.65 and a 200-day moving average of $416.71. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.28, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,615 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

