Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13.

In other news, Director Paul Packer bought 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zedge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zedge by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares during the period.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

