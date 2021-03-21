Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

