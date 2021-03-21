Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.12 ($114.26).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €84.42 ($99.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €91.47 and a 200-day moving average of €85.87. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.