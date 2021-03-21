Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Buy

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO opened at $8.81 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold 317,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,493 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 559,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $129,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.