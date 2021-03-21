Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) to Sell

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGEN opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.50. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

