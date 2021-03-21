Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DouYu International stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

