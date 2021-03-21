Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Canon will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Canon by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Canon by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

