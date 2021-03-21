Zacks: Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.01. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $14.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

NFLX opened at $512.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.60 and its 200-day moving average is $514.67. The stock has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a twelve month low of $332.00 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

