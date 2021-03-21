Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.00 Million

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to announce $174.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the highest is $174.40 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $163.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $666.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $667.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $668.21 million, with estimates ranging from $662.80 million to $673.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AUB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,712. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,058.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,503,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

