Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report sales of $339.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.63 million. RingCentral reported sales of $267.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

RingCentral stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.02. 996,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.90. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -257.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $174.15 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $1,725,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,140,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,272 shares of company stock valued at $26,901,640. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

