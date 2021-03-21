Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report $3.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

