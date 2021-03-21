Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 3,062,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

