Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,672.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.