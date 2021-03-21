Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.91. 750,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

