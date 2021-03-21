Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 208,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.57. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

