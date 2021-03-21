Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $528.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post sales of $528.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.53 million and the lowest is $506.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

NYSE BWXT opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $65.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

