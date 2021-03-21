Zacks: Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.08. GW Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GW Pharmaceuticals.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $215.25. 796,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,807. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $217.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.