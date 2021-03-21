Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,893.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,803 shares of company stock worth $10,798,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 199,296 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 408,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.25 million, a PE ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

