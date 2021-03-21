Zacks: Analysts Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 83,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,953. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $194.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.44. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.